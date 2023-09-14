Two left trapped, injured after roof collapse in Penticton

Crews on scene at Old Airport Road and Green Mountain Road

Roof collapse at Old Airport Road and Green Mountain Road in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

Two people are injured after a roof collapsed in Penticton on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Penticton Fire, BC Ambulance and RCMP responded at the intersection of Old Airport Road and Green Mountain Road around 11 a.m., after receiving reports of two people trapped due to the incident.

Both people have been extricated and are currently in care of BC Ambulance.

Five police vehicles are on scene, as well as officials from the Penticton Indian Band.

More to come.

READ MORE: Injured climber rescued by helicopter in Penticton

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsNewsPenticton