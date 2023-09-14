Roof collapse at Old Airport Road and Green Mountain Road in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

Roof collapse at Old Airport Road and Green Mountain Road in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

Two left trapped, injured after roof collapse in Penticton

Crews on scene at Old Airport Road and Green Mountain Road

Two people are injured after a roof collapsed in Penticton on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Penticton Fire, BC Ambulance and RCMP responded at the intersection of Old Airport Road and Green Mountain Road around 11 a.m., after receiving reports of two people trapped due to the incident.

Both people have been extricated and are currently in care of BC Ambulance.

Five police vehicles are on scene, as well as officials from the Penticton Indian Band.

More to come.

READ MORE: Injured climber rescued by helicopter in Penticton

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsNewsPenticton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Injured climber rescued by helicopter in Penticton
Next story
Funding proposed Summerland pool would have long-lasting effects

Just Posted

Cynthia Bentley and Gord Stevens recently tied the knot in Seymour Arm. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap newlyweds grateful for support from CSRD

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106 Shuswap members receive a cheque for $10,000 following Saturday’s (Sept. 9) dinner, dance and silent auction fundraiser. (Contributed)
Shuswap marine rescue receives $10K from fundraising event

Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas and his aunt, Coun. Beverly Thomas, have been removed from office following a decision by the First Nation’s Complaints and Appeal Board issued Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Splatsin photo)
Splatsin chief, councillor removed from office over financial policy breaches

A burned car near the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire hall, destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)
Perimeter guards, hot spot monitoring top priority for Shuswap fire fight