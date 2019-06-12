Friends of the two boating victims, Ryan Ellison and Nick Trask, are posting this tribute photo of the two friends in social media. (Facebook photo)

Two Maple Ridge men identified as victims in fatal Osoyoos boat crash

Friends from Maple Ridge killed in Osoyoos Saturday when boat collided with another

Police have identified the two victims who were killed in a recent boat crash in the Okanagan as a pair of men with ties to the Lower Mainland.

Nick Trask, 36, is from Maple Ridge, and Ryan Ellison, 35, lived in Kamloops, but graduated from Maple Ridge Secondary.

They were identified by friends on social media, including through online tributes and photos of the two friends.

They were in a boat that collided with another aluminum boat on Osoyoos Lake on Saturday. Three other men were also seriously injured in the crash.

Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said an investigation into how the accident was caused is underway.

 


