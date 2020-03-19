Two men allegedly kick in door of Okanagan home

Police are looking for more information about the incident

A Lake Country resident, with security cameras at their house, watched as two men kicked in the front door of their home.

The resident was not home at the time but reported to police that allegedly two men broke into their Carrs Landing house and rummaged through belongings for about seven minutes.

One man is described as:

Caucasian male

in his 30s or early 40s

wearing a dark grey puffy jacket, with blue jeans, dark baseball hat, white shirt and white shoes.

The second man is described as:

Caucasian male

wearing a black hoody with white lettering on the back and blue jeans

The incident took place on the afternoon of March 7. It’s unknown at this time what was taken from the home.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net.

