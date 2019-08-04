Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in Surrey

Suminder Grewal, 43, was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru

Two men have been charged with first degree murder in connection to the South Surrey shooting death of Hells Angel Suminder Grewal.

Grewal, 43, was shot and killed in the 3000-block of 152 Street at 9:20 a.m., Aug. 2.

In a news release issued Saturday, RCMP say police were acting on information from the public when they found the suspect vehicle a short time after the shooting.

Calvin Powery-Hooker, 20, and Nathan De Jong, 21, have been charged with first-degree murder. RCMP said the two accused are known to police, and investigators are “firm in their belief” that it was a targeted incident.

RELATED: Shots fired in South Surrey

RELATED: Police identify victim in South Surrey drive-thru shooting

Powery-Hooker and De Jong are to appear before a judge in B.C. Provincial Court on Aug. 6.

According to IHIT, Grewal was a “well-established member of an organized crime group.”

A photograph of Grewal circulating online shows him wearing Hells Angels clothing while posing with other members of the biker club. Saturday, Peace Arch News spoke to a White Rock man who had an interaction with Grewal one month ago, and he confirmed he’s part of the club.

A number of memorial social media posts have identified Grewal as a member of the Hardside Chapter.

“We urge anyone who had recent contact with Calvin Powery-Hooker and/or Nathan De Jong to contact (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) as soon as possible,” IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said in a news release. “IHIT is appealing to the public for dash cam video from drivers who were travelling along 152 Street between 32 Avenue and 96 Avenue around the time of the shooting.”

IHIT can be contacted at 1-877-551-IHIT or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

A person on Facebook, claiming to be associated with the Hells Angels, posted this in memory of Suminder Grewal (also known as “Allie” and “Ali”), who was shot dead at a Starbucks drive-thru on Friday, Aug. 2.

Previous story
RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues
Next story
Chase RCMP catch man accused of possesing stolen truck, harming other motorists

Just Posted

Sicamous woman in the running to be Ms. Health and Fitness

Online voting is open for those who want to help Samara Palmer win.

Looking back: Salmon Arm gives royal welcome to Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth

Royals stop in Tappen, Salmon Arm and Sicamous during 1951 tour of Western Canada

Chase RCMP catch man accused of possesing stolen truck, harming other motorists

Two men were injured after the stolen truck collided with theirs in Pritchard.

Man charged with assault on Adams Lake ferry operator

The Chase RCMP investigated after a man allegedly brandished a knife on the ferry.

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for the August long weekend

Temperatures around 30C are expected region-wide.

‘Larry loves you’: 3,000 strangers text B.C. woman for 30th anniversary gift

Larry Steiner didn’t expect his insanely romantic and creative idea would go viral – but it did

Coquitlam mayor ‘heartbroken,’ but says not to ‘vilify’ COS after death of bear family

Three bears euthanized after getting habituated

Person in ‘serious condition’ after being struck by a train near White Rock

Witnesses reported that the man is OK

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in Surrey

Suminder Grewal, 43, was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru

Metallica lead singer glad to be a life-saver for B.C. woman

Heavy metal song that scares away cougar drawing world-wide attention

RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have not been seen since July 22

Mount Polley mine disaster five years later; emotions, accountability unresolved

A 2014, collapse sent 24 million cubic metres of mine waste into Quesnel Lake, Hazeltine Creek

Most Read