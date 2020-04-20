Two men charged following alleged robbery at Kelowna restaurant

The restaurant was allegedly robbed Saturday morning about 5 a.m.

Two men are in custody after allegedly robbing a fast-food restaurant in Glenmore on Saturday (April 18) morning.

Police were called to the 1900-block of Kane Road about 5 a.m., after two men allegedly entered the restaurant through the drive-through window, stole several items and fled in a vehicle.

According to Cpl. Stuart Smith, employees of the restaurant were inside preparing to open for business, which was closed at the time of the incident.

“During the incident, an employee sustained what is believed to be non-life threatening injures. The employee was medically assessed and later released from the local hospital,” he stated.

Officers on scene were able to obtain a vehicle description and licence plate number.

Then around 10 a.m. police were called to another incident on Avery Road, which involved a vehicle matching the same description as the vehicle from the earlier robbery. The vehicle was located in the area of Chute Lake Road.

“The two men attempted to evade police, first in their vehicle and then on foot”, stated Cpl. Smith. “Both men were taken into police custody following a foot pursuit.”

Both 45-year-old Michael Norton and 42-year-old Anthony Roberts have been formally charged with several offences and are expected to next appear in court on Tuesday, April 21.

READ MORE: Man arrested after police respond to possible assault in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Grass fire extinguished in Bertram Park

