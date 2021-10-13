Two men involved in Kelowna Canada Day killing scheduled for sentencing

Two men are set to be sentenced for their roles in the downtown Kelowna death of Esa Carriere on Canada Day in 2018.

Noah Vaten and Nathan Truant were charged with manslaughter concerning the July 1, 2018 attack that killed Carriere near the Queensway Transit Exchange.

On Sept. 28, Vaten derailed the lengthy trial by pleading guilty. Vaten admitted to having “flashbacks” of certain details regarding the attack after spending days on the stand reviewing security camera video from that night. To that point, Vaten had maintained his innocence, saying he “blacked out” on cocaine and couldn’t recall most of the night’s events.

Vaten’s guilty plea prompted Truant to plead guilty as well, though to the lesser charge of assault. Truant maintains his not-guilty plea to the manslaughter charge.

Vaten will appear in court on Dec. 8 to confirm the completion of pre-sentence reports, which will include a Gladue report. A sentencing hearing will be set early in 2022 if the reports are complete.

Truant is scheduled to be sentenced on the assault conviction on Nov. 16.

Throughout the trial, much of the focus was on Vaten, with the Crown alleging he dealt the fatal stab wound to Carriere’s heart.

The case has been winding through the justice system for almost three years — Vaten and Truant were both charged in January 2019 — with several delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the appointment of the prosecutor working the case as a Provincial Court judge.

