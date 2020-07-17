Salmon Arm City Hall and Law Courts. (File photo)

Two men plead guilty in recent violent Salmon Arm break-in, go to jail immediately

Jail sentence issued less than two weeks after men arrested in Princeton

The wheels of justice turned at top speed in sending two brothers arrested in Princeton to jail in connection with what police described as a violent residential break and enter in Salmon Arm.

Princeton RCMP arrested two suspects on July 2 who had attracted the attention of a Princeton resident. The resident had experienced a strange encounter with a man who he believed was casing the area. He followed the individual, who met up with a second man, and the pair were surrounded by a group of residents when officers arrived.

The two men, Bradley Dean Brignall, 46, of Nanaimo and 44-year-old James Gary Brignall of Kelowna were held in custody. Police determined they matched the description of two men wanted in connection with a violent break-in in Salmon Arm on June 29.

Just after 8 a.m. that day, Salmon Am RCMP were called to a residence in the 1200 block of 30 Street SW. Police were told that two men, one brandishing a knife, had forced their way into the home occupied by two residents.

Once inside, the suspects searched the house and allegedly took cash, debit bank cards, a lap top computer, a tablet and keys to the homeowner’s Ford Taurus. The residents had provided access codes to the armed suspects after being threatened.

On July 14, the men appeared in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm, facing five charges each. They included: robbery of two women; breaking and entering to commit a theft; unlawful confinement; theft of a vehicle and mischief by causing damage under $5,000 to the vehicle.

So in a little over two weeks from when they committed the Salmon Arm crime, Bradley Brignall pleaded guilty to robbery and unlawful confinement and was sentenced to a total of four years in jail. He is to have no contact with the victims, undergo a DNA order and is subject to a lifetime firearms prohibition.

James Brignall pleaded guilty to break and enter with the intent to commit a theft, as well as mischief causing damage to a vehicle. He was sentenced to a total of three years in jail, with a DNA order and a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Crown counsel stayed the other charges.

Often crimes take much longer to make their way through the courts, as the accused may plead not guilty or need time to consult with a lawyer. In those cases, if the accused eventually goes to jail, they are credited with extra time for the time spent in custody awaiting sentencing.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
#Salmon Arm

