Two Mile Road wildfire jumps Sicamous Creek as its perimeter grows

BC Wildfire Service “not worried about a raging inferno heading towards town.”

The Two Mile Road wildfire has become more active and its boundaries have grown.

The fire has jumped Sicamous Creek and is moving primarily northwest, according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s (CSRD) update on July 28 at 5 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) told Sicamous town manager Evan Parliament it’s “not worried about a raging inferno heading towards town.”

Evacuation alerts and orders in place as of July 26 are still in effect, and Parliament emphasized people should still be ready in the event of an evacuation order as the whole district is on alert.

Parliament presented an update on the wildfire to the public and District of Sicamous Council at its July 28 meeting.

He said a smoky valley is good, because it means there aren’t any strong winds.

“If there is any such thing as good smoke,” he added.

Parliament noted there will be increased helicopter traffic fighting the fire in the coming days.

Sicamous public works supervisor Darrell Symbaluk arranged installation of a sign on Highway 97A indicating it’s still closed, as the district prepares for an influx of traffic over the long weekend.

Highway 97A’s eventual reopening will be a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure decision, said Parliament.

According to BCWS, the Two Mile Road wildfire is still 1,000 hectares in size, as smoke is making it hard to get an updated estimate.

Fire guards have been holding well and BCWS is not worried about them at this time.

Parliament wanted to thank Sicamous residents for their countless gifts and support.

For example, he said the Sicamous Askew’s offered unlimited water for firefighters, and restaurants have been saying “dinner is on us.”

Many residents have been donating money, food, Gatorade and more. Parliament also noted his appreciation for the thank you signs on Highway 97A.

