Bhavkiran Dhesi’s body was found Aug. 2, 2017 in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

Two more charged in slaying of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Five people, including three from the same family, now facing charges

Two men have been arrested in connection to the murder of Bhavkiran Dhesi, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Gurvinder Deo, 24 and Talwinder Khun Khun, 22, were arrested Friday afternoon, IHIT said.

The two men, IHIT said, were charged by the B.C. Prosecution Service for accessory after the fact to murder, and indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.

Police said investigators also gathered evidence which resulted in an additional charge of indecently interfering with or offering an indignity to human remains against 21-year-old Harjot Singh Deo. He already faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Dhesi’s body was found in a torched SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue at 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2017.

Cpl. David Lee of IHIT said police are still urging people to come forward.

“We know that there are still people out there with important information,” he said in a statement Saturday.

RELATED: Mother charged in connection with August 2017 death of Surrey teen granted bail

RELATED: Three accused in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi in court

Deo was charged in May. Shortly after, prosecutors announced charges against Deo’s mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, and older sister, Inderdeep Kaur Deo.

Inderdeep Kaur Deo is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Manjit Deo, 53, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. She was granted bail on June 14.

Justice Heather MacNaughton imposed a $500,000 surety, and ordered conditions including that Deo, 53, have no contact with Dhesi’s parents and sister, as well as no contact with her son or daughter.

– With files from Tracy Holmes

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Regulator seeks opinions on Trans Mountain pipeline process resumption

Just Posted

Regional district planners tour South Shuswap for new zoning bylaw

CSRD vehicles can be expected to cruise slowly through neighbourhoods in Electoral Area C

Haney celebrations

All kinds of fun was to be had during Father’s Day celebrations… Continue reading

Mr Mikes Salmon Arm holds job fair to hire up to 80 staff

One of owners says the plan is to open the restaurant before the end of July

Expansion of Salmon Arm landfill approved by ministry

City must consider OCP change, CSRD to pay consultant to help decide on use of additional 20 acres.

New sign for Salmon Arm park promotes a culture of peace

The sign is one of many contributions to the park made by local Rotary clubs

Video: Okanagan kittens rescued from landfill available for adoption

The organization hopes to have 30 of their kittens adopted

Rabbits in Vancouver apartment building died of lethal disease: ministry

The disease has previously been found in feral, commercial and pet rabbits in southern B.C.

Vancouver Canucks to induct ex-forward Alex Burrows into ring of honour

The club announced the move Friday before the start of the NHL draft

Our History in Pictures

Photographs often come to the archives with little information. This photographer worked… Continue reading

Our History in Pictures

Wine boleros and skirts were the new look for the ushers at… Continue reading

Column: Anglers are a caring lot, even to fish

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

Most Read