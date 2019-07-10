Salmon Arm Cannabis is one of two cannabis retailers in Salmon Arm to recently receive provincial licensing. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Two more downtown Salmon Arm cannabis stores approved

Salmon Arm Cannabis and Downtown Cannabis stores receive provincial licences

A pair of cannabis stores in Salmon Arm’s downtown area recently received their licence to operate from the provincial government.

Downtown Cannabis, located at 111 Lakeshore Drive NE, and Salmon Arm Cannabis located at 81B Shuswap St SW each received their permits to operate.

Read More: Fifth cannabis store proposed for downtown Salmon Arm

Read More: Business booms on opening day at Green Canoe Cannabis

Salmon Arm Cannabis and Downtown Cannabis, which will open up shop in a space that was formerly a portion of the Downtown Liquor Store but now has a separate entrance, were approved at a Nov. 2018 city council meeting.

Once they are open, the stores will join Green Canoe Cannabis located in Canoe, and the Greenery which opened up shop off the Trans-Canada Highway on Alexander Street NE.

Read More: Sixth application for downtown Salmon Arm pot store put on hold

Read More: Fourth pot shop proposed for downtown Salmon Arm

City of Salmon Arm policy caps the number of cannabis stores allowed to open in the city’s downtown core at four. With the Greenery up and running and Downtown Cannabis and Salmon Arm Cannabis soon to open, only one downtown spot remains.

Applications are in the works for two stores on Lakeshore Drive, one in the former Windmill Meats building and the other in the same location as Eden which was operating as a cannabis dispensary prior to the legalization of cannabis on Oct. 17 2018.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Young Coquitlam author’s new book tells of lost dog near Williams Lake during 2017 fires

Just Posted

Three generations of Salmon Arm family connect on the karate mat

Black belt grandmother also keeps busy with dance, volunteering

Square dancing provides lifetime of fun and friends for Salmon Arm couple

Beginning Wednesday night, BC Festival 2019 brings hundreds of dancers to city

Calgary man ticketed for illegal turn leading to Highway 1 collision in Sicamous

RCMP report: Intoxicated, shirtless man arrested after trying to start fight with passersby

Suspect in Sicamous theft caught on camera, not arrested

Victim familiar with suspect, chooses not to proceed with charges

Unique musical fusions offer festivalgoers something new

Roots and Blues workshops find common ground for performing musicians

Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

For nearly 20 years, pro-life activists have protested every Tuesday

Young Coquitlam author’s new book tells of lost dog near Williams Lake during 2017 fires

Nathan McTaggart, 13, was inspired to write book after meeting a young Williams Lake fire evacuee

Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

Thief robs South Okanagan burger restaurant with key, steals safe

Owner said he has shared security video footage all over social media

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Supreme Court sides with City of West Kelowna over 2 pot shops

City pursuing more legal action to collect upwards of $140,000 from Black Crow, Okanagan Cannabis

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

RCMP seek public’s assistance in search for wanted Okanagan man

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

Most Read