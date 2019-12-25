Two more earthquakes off north coast of Vancouver Island Christmas Eve, Christmas morning

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Two more earthquakes were recorded off the north coast of Vancouver Island in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to seven in the past two days.

A significant quake, registering 6.2 on the Richter scale, hit 188 kilometres west of Port Hardy at 7:36 p.m. Dec. 24. The epicentre was at a depth of five kilometres. According to earthquakescanada.com there were no reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

A smaller 3.6 magnitude quake was recorded at 8:25 a.m. Christmas morning, 153 kilometres west of Port Alice. Again, no tsunami warning was issued.

On Dec. 23, a total of five earthquakes hit the same area, ranging in magnitude from 4.8 (3:38 p.m.) to 6.0 (12:56 p.m.)

