The City of Salmon Arm anticipates a request from Downtown Salmon Arm for two new sidewalk café patios on Alexander Street, one in front of Weekends (the former Chicken Direct location) and the other in front of Stillfood Bistro and Cappuccino Bar. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Two more patios proposed for Alexander Street in downtown Salmon Arm

Requested removable patios would be set up between 4:30 and 10 p.m.

Sidewalk patios proposed for two businesses on Alexander Street are making their way to city council.

The patios were discussed briefly at the March 28 city council meeting. They were part of the minutes from the March 15 meeting of the Downtown Parking Commission.

The minutes note there had been discussion regarding a request from Downtown Salmon Arm for two temporary/removable street café locations on Alexander Street. One would be in front of Weekends (opening in spring at the former Chicken Direct location), and the other in front of Stillfood Bistro and Cappuccino Bar. Both would utilize two parking stalls from 4 to 10 p.m., May 1 to Oct. 31.

The commission supported the request for removable street cafe areas, but from 4:30 to 10 p.m., “subject to city staff approval of the design, layout and ‘structures’ being used to delineate the street café area, and that all safety factors are

addressed.”

At the council meeting, Mayor Alan Harrison asked if a resolution was needed by council to support the patios as the city’s sidewalk café policy presently allows one patio per block. The Shuswap Pie Company, located between the two businesses on Alexander, already operates a patio from May to the end of October.

Engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen said the city would be receiving a proposal from Downtown Salmon Arm for the two locations, adding they fall outside of the city’s sidewalk café policy and would have to be dealt with through a motion of council.

“We will be still reviewing the safety parameters of the proposal and that will be done by staff… so we will be bringing a report to council,” said Niewenhuizen.

