Two new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Five cases remain linked to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel in Kelowna

Interior Health announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 1, bringing the total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began to 535.

Seventeen cases are active and two people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Five cases remain linked to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel in Kelowna.

The province reported 82 new cases from a record 10,899 tests on Thursday. One new death was also recorded, bringing B.C.’s death toll to 235.

There have been 9,220 cases across the province since the pandemic began — 7,695 of which have recovered.

There are 1,261 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,093 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to a known case.

There are 69 people in hospital with the virus, 19 of whom are in intensive care.

