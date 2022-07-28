The Bastion Bay wildfire near the eastern arm of Shuswap Lake and the Whip Creek fire across from Mabel Lake and inland about 10 kilometres were discovered late on July 27, 2022. (Wildfire BC image)

Two new spot-sized wildfires discovered in North Okanagan-Shuswap

One fire near eastern arm of Shuswap Lake, the other east of Mabel Lake

Two new wildfires were discovered late Wednesday in the North Okanagan-Shuswap, one lightning caused, the other, cause unknown.

The BC Wildfire map showed two small fires in the region July 28, one on the eastern arm of Shuswap Lake, north of Bastion Bay and south of the Shuswap Lake Marine Provincial Park Hermit Bay site. The other, at Whip Creek, is east of Mabel Lake.

The suspected cause of the 0.01-hectare Bastion Bay wildfire is unknown, while the suspected cause of the Whip Creek fire, also estimated at 0.01 hectares or ‘spot sized,’ was lightning. The Whip Creek wildfire is across Mabel Lake from Kingfisher but about 10 kilometres inland.

The Bastion Bay fire is south of the relatively small Tillis Landing Forest Service Road fire which was extinguished July 26 by a Rapattack crew. The Tillis Beach site nearby is also part of the Shuswap Lake Marine Provincial Park.

