Two new wildfires burning in the Shuswap northwest of Seymour Arm

A pair of wildfires are burning northwest of Seymour Arm.
Discovered late Friday afternoon, Aug. 25, the North Humamilt Lake was 1 hectare in size while the 1020 FSR blaze was .4 hectares. Both were believed to have been caused by lightning.
