Two new wildfires burning in the Shuswap northwest of Seymour Arm

Both blazes believed to have been caused by lightning

Two new fires were discovered northwest of Seymour Arm on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (BCWS image)

A pair of wildfires are burning northwest of Seymour Arm.

Discovered late Friday afternoon, Aug. 25, the North Humamilt Lake was 1 hectare in size while the 1020 FSR blaze was .4 hectares. Both were believed to have been caused by lightning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsShuswap