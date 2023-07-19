Two new wildfires sparked in North Okanagan

A Larch Hills fire has been discovered Wednesday. July 19. (BC Wildfire Service map)

Two new fires have been discovered in the North Okanagan Shuswap region.

A spot-sized blaze is burning northeast of Enderby, since it was spotted Wednesday morning.

The fire is an estimated .009 hectares and is off the Cook Creek Forest Service Road.

The fire is listed as out of control and lightning is the suspected cause.

A .3 hectare fire was found late Wednesday morning near Larch Hills Creek.

It is also believed to be caused by lightning and is out of control.

Further updates will be provided as they become available from the BC Wildfire Service.

