Two of three wildfires south of Cawston classified as out

April 14, 2020 - Two of three wildfires in close proximity to the Similkameen River, four kilometres south of Cawston, are classified as out. (BC Wildfire Service)

As of 3 p.m. April 14, the third and largest of the group was estimated to be two hectares in size and now classified as under control.

A three-person BC Wildfire Service crew patrolled the area today.

The Keremeos Review previously reported that crews were responding to three wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre. The Barcelo Road fire was previously estimated at three hectares in size.

In a post on social media Sunday night (April 12), BC Wildfire Service explained that all three blazes are suspected to be human caused.

All three fires were discovered on April 12.

Across the province there are currently eight active wildfires larger than 0.009 ha in size.

