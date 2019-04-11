Two Okanagan dailies axe Monday editions

Kelowna Daily Courier and Penticton Herald to cut their Monday edition

Next month, the Okanagan’s two daily newspapers will cease publication of their Monday editions, opting for a print schedule that spans Tuesday through Saturday.

In a story that ran in the Penticton Herald and Kelowna Daily Courier’s Thursday edition, the move was attributed to “the changing media landscape in North America and (their) own digital transformation.”

READ MORE: GREAT OPTIONS FOR PEOPLE AT JOB FAIR

At the beginning of this decade, there were 36 daily newspapers in British Columbia. According to Newspapers Canada there are now 13.

The Daily Courier was founded in 1904 as the Kelowna Clarion. The Penticton Herald was founded in 1906 by W.J. Clement. It was first known as Penticton Press and later changed to Penticton Herald in 1910.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Civil rights and legal orgs urge Trudeau to drop asylum-eligibility changes
Next story
B.C. couple one of many left in limbo after adoption agency shutters

Just Posted

Update: Residents urged to avoid Newsome Creek banks amid evacuation alert

Fears grow as South Shuswap creek rises and continues to erode its banks

Weather rules opening date of Salmon Arm sports fields

City staff say playing surfaces look good, hope to open by end of April if weather cooperates

Wellness Centre builds confidence of elderly couple

Bill and Phyllis Tomchuk grateful for services of Shuswap-based medical facility

Two Okanagan dailies axe Monday editions

Kelowna Daily Courier and Penticton Herald to cut their Monday edition

Boil water notice issued for Sunnybrae water system

High turbidity has caused concerns over the water’s drinkability

‘We are so happy we found you’: B.C. son meets father thanks to online DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

Public engaged in North Okanagan growth strategy

Regional district staff to host three open houses to discuss growth of region

Time to renew memorial donations in West Kelowna

Those that are nearing 10 years are asked to be renewed or cancelled

B.C. couple one of many left in limbo after adoption agency shutters

There are only two private adoption agencies left in British Columbia

UBC Okanagan professor examines flood risk

Snowpack currently sitting in the Okanagan Valley is 80% of normal

Popular quilter Stacey Day inspired by her Salmon Arm grandmother

Day bringing suitcase full of show-worthy quilts for May 8 presentation

Okanagan micro-garden proposed to provide wineries with fresh vegetables

A variance will be coming forward to Lake Country council on Tuesday

Most of B.C.’s overdose victims face financial hardship before death: report

Statistics Canada data looks at tax information, social assistance income in last years of life

Great options for hopeful employees at career fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Career Fair is taking place at the Rutland Centennial Hall

Most Read