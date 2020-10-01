Lumby Mabel Lake Road has been reduced to one-lane alternating traffic near the intersection with Birch Road after a fully loaded logging truck tipped over Thursday morning, Oct. 1, 2020. (Alexis Allshorn photo)

Two people injured after logging truck rolls over on North Okanagan road

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect on Lumby-Mabel Lake Road near Birch Road

Two people were taken to hospital after a fully loaded logging truck rolled over near Lumby Thursday morning.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP received a report of the incident on Lumby-Mabel Lake Road at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. Police and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement are currently on scene conducting an investigation.

“No other vehicles were involved in the incident. British Columbia Ambulance Services transported the two occupants of the truck to hospital with undetermined injuries prior to police arrival,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a media release.

Lumby-Mabel Lake Road has been reduced to one-lane alternating traffic near its intersection with Birch Road, north of the village.

Updates on road closure will be provided by police as they become available.

motor vehicle crashRCMP

