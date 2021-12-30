Chase RCMP report that two pickup trucks stolen in Sorrento on Dec. 25 were located during the following two days. (File photo)

Chase RCMP report that two pickup trucks stolen in Sorrento on Dec. 25 were located during the following two days. (File photo)

Two pickup trucks stolen on Christmas Day in the Shuswap recovered

Police credit the sharp eyes of citizens with locating the stolen vehicles

Eagle-eyed citizens made Boxing-Day miracles for the owners of two trucks stolen on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP, during the night on Dec. 25 two pickup trucks were stolen from different locations in Sorrento.

One truck was recovered on Dec. 26 in Celista, while the other was found in Chase the following day. Police credit the sharp eyes of of the public with locating the trucks.

Suspects have been identified and the thefts are currently under investigation, said Kennedy. Police believe a light-coloured Ford dually with a flat-deck bed was involved.

Anyone with information on the thefts can contact Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.

Read more: Police report receiving death threats on Christmas Day in North Shuswap

Read more: Stolen sled found on Westside, truck repainted and located in Vernon

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Trucks

Previous story
Okanagan’s extreme weather patterns difficult to escape, meteorologist says
Next story
Several Vernon businesses broken into over holidays

Just Posted

Chase RCMP dispatcher receives abusive calls on Boxing Day. (Pixabay photo)
Chase RCMP say dispatcher received numerous abusive phone calls Dec.26

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goaltender Liam Vanderkooi stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Merritt Centennials on Dec. 29, 2021. (Chris Fowler/Salmon Arm Silverbacks photo)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks defeat Merritt Centennials 4-2, move into 1st place in BCHL

Chase RCMP report that two pickup trucks stolen in Sorrento on Dec. 25 were located during the following two days. (File photo)
Two pickup trucks stolen on Christmas Day in the Shuswap recovered

A competitor at the Yeti Rugby Abominable Tournament barrels past members of the opposing team on Feb. 1, 2020. (File photo)
Salmon Arm rugby club picking up Christmas trees for fundraiser