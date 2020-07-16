A pair of beaches on Shuswap Lake which were closed due to high water reopened to the public on July 15. (CSRD photo)

Two public beaches reopen as Shuswap Lake level falls

Several beach parks remain closed due to the high water

A pair of public parks on the shore of Shuswap Lake which were closed due to high water levels have reopened as the lake recedes.

Sandy Beach in Blind Bay and Shannon Beach in Eagle Bay both reopened on Wednesday, July 15. The Shannon Beach park’s lakefront area portion had been closed while the rest of it remained open. According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District which manages both parks, workers will son be installing the boundary ropes for the swim area at Shannon Beach and conducting repairs.

The regional district notes that while the water level has dropped enough for the parks to reopen, debris could still be present in the water.

The Oxford Road Lake Access and Windsor Road Dock area in Swansea Point, as well as the Scotch Creek Wharf Road Community Park in Scotch Creek remain closed due to the high water.


beaches

