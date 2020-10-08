Two Salmon Arm RCMP officers injured during arrest of distraught man

Two Salmon Arm RCMP officers were injured on the job while subduing a man suffering a mental-health crisis on Oct. 7.

According to a statement released by the BC RCMP, officers from the Salmon Arm detachment responded to reports of a distraught man inside a house who was experiencing a mental-health crisis and causing property damage.

The officers spoke with the man, a 41-year-old Sorrento resident, and convinced him to come outside and receive medical attention for cuts and scrapes at a waiting ambulance. According to the RCMP statement about the incident, the officers believed they had de-escalated the situation, but when the man got outside he lunged at them. The officers used a taser to subdue the man but both officers were injured in the process. One sustained a lower-arm fracture.

Read More: Snap election, climate and infrastructure discussed at Shuswap candidates’ forum

Read More: 50 trees for 50 years: Shuswap Naturalist Club finishes tree planting project at Blackburn Park

The Salmon Arm officers were among six RCMP members injured in the Southern Interior between Oct. 3 and 7. Other injuries took place during pursuits and arrests in Kamloops and Grand Forks.

“Each and every day first responders leave their loved ones at home to risk their lives on the front lines as they do their part to contribute to public safety in the communities they serve. Our men and women in law enforcement are no exception,” said RCMP Southeast District Commander, Chief Supt. Brad Haugli

“Each of these dangerous situations has not only deeply impacted these extremely dedicated police officers, but has also had lasting implications on their families and colleagues. I commend each of these officers for their actions and my team commits to support each officer as they recuperate from their injuries.”



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmRCMP