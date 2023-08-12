The spot-sized wildfire at Angle Mountain is classified as being held, unlikely to spread. (BCWS)

Two small Shuswap wildfires are no longer likely to spread

Beach Bay wildfire declared out, Angle Mountain held at 0.09 hectares

One Shuswap wildfire has been put out and removed from the BC Wildfire Service map.

As of 3:45 p.m. Aug. 11, the Beach Bay wildfire, which was discovered the same day at 9:30 a.m. has been declared out.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District shared an update stating the Beach Bay fire had been removed from the BC Wildfire dashboard, meaning it is no longer considered a threat.

The other smaller fire in the region, the Angle Mountain wildfire across from the Shuswap Lake Narrows, is still classified as being held at 0.09 hectares.

Both fires are suspected to have started from lighting strikes that came with thunderstorm activity on Aug. 9.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.

Read more: CSRD asks for North Shuswap residents’ questions/concerns around services

