Snowmobilers failed to return home Monday from the Bouleau Lake area

Vernon Search and Rescue, along with the RCMP, are looking for two missing snowmobilers. (File photo)

UPDATED TUESDAY, MARCH 5, 10:28 A.M.: Vernon Search and Rescue confirm the missing sledders have been found safe and sound.

ORIGINAL

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon Search and Rescue crews are searching for two missing snowmobilers.

Police said the two missing snowmobilers failed to return home Monday, March 4 from the Bouleau Lake area.

More to come.



