Two Surrey men heavily fined for 2018 Osoyoos hunting violation

The men were charged following a 2018 hunting incident in Osoyoos

Two men from Surrey were handed hefty fines, totally more than $4,800, for a 2018 hunting violation that took place in Osoyoos.

Ayad Abdul-Majid and Shojaa Irtaish both pleaded guilty in a Penticton provincial court on Nov. 4.

The two men had unlawfully hunted a mule deer in Osoyoos with what BC Conservation officers found was without consideration for the lives and safety of others.

Irtaish pleaded guilty to one count of hunting without consideration for the lives, the safety of other people and was fined $2,500, with a victim surcharge of $375.

He also pleaded guilty to unlawfully hunting a mule deer and was fined $50, as well he was ordered to pay the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation $950.

Abdul-Majid pleaded guilty to allowing his hunting license to be used by another person after he allowed Irtaish to use it to hunt the deer. Abdul-Majid was fined $50 and also ordered to pay $950 to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

Court

