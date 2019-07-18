Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

The community of Samson Cree Nation is in mourning after two toddler siblings drowned earlier this week, prompting an investigation by Alberta Mounties.

Maskwacis RCMP said officers first got a call about two missing children before 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Samson Cree Nation is located roughly 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Police said the children were found by their family in a body of water on property that belongs to the family.

Efforts were made to resuscitate the children before paramedics arrived. They later died in hospital.

“This is an extremely tragic incident and the outcome of the search for these children was not what we hoped for,” said Insp. James McLaren.

“Right now a family, and the whole community, is in shock and mourning and we hope that their privacy will be respected.”

An investigation of the incident is ongoing, with the assistance of the Major Crimes Unit.

Preliminary information does not suggest any indication of criminality, police said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘There were a lot of tears’: Patients’ deaths put spotlight on bedsores

Just Posted

Jack-knifed semi cause of Highway 1 closure this morning

There were only minor injuries

Salmon Arm strongman training for challenges of Sicamous Strength Fest

Competitors can expect to deadlift over 500 lbs, carry heavy weights and pull a fire truck

Large meat donation overwhelms Salmon Arm food bank staff

No Frills fills freezers at Second Harvest with protein that will feed up to 600 people

Virtual reality, arcade gaming centre opens in Salmon Arm

Owner hopes to host city’s first Esports team for games like League of Legends, Fortnite

Free wildfire safety assessments available for rural CSRD properties

FireSmart information to be provided at public events including firehall open houses

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

Luxury home auction kicks off in Lake Country

Questions circle around how an unreserved auction will work

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Penticton resident’s dog allegedly stolen from construction site

Nicholas Bozak is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Askem, his 17 month old mastiff chow

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

Letter: Vote or referendum needed on CSRD Area D building inspection

Salmon Valley resident concerned public input being ignored

Lightning strike sparks fire outside Kelowna

BC Wildfire is reporting a small blaze off Highway 33

Most Read