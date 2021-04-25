Two units at Kelowna’s McCurdy Place supportive housing listed for over $300,000

The units have been privately owned by the building’s developers since construction began

Nearly a month after first opening its doors, Kelowna’s McCurdy Place supportive housing building has two units up for sale, each listed at more than $330,000.

A product of BC Housing, the four-storey, 49-unit building located in the Rutland-area provides housing for youth between the ages of 19 and 24, and other individuals who are experiencing or are at risk of experiencing homelessness. The building is now managed by the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Kelowna branch.

According to BC Housing’s senior communications advisor Samantha Cacnio, the two ground-floor, one-bedroom units listed for sale — one worth $335,900 and the other $349,500 — have been privately owned by the building’s developers, Culos Development, since construction began.

“(The two units) are not part of the supportive housing building and are accessed through a separate entrance,” said Cacnio. “BC Housing is looking into purchasing these two units and has initiated discussions with the developer.”

She added that BC Housing only purchased 49 supportive housing units from the developer, not the land that the building sits on, which was originally owned by the Kelowna Knights of Columbus.

