Two utility vehicles stolen overnight from Salmon Arm Fairgrounds

Two Kubota RTVs, similar to the one in this photo, were stolen overnight Sunday, Sept. 9 from a locked truck, in a locked compound at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds. (Wikimedia Commons/Aiwize photo)

Two orange Kubota RTVs are missing Monday after an overnight break-in at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds.

After the weekend’s annual fair, fair staff and volunteers arrived at the fairgrounds Monday morning, Sept. 10, to discover a bright orange Kubota RTV, a utility vehicle provided by sponsor Shuswap Xtreme Sports, had been stolen.

“It was inside a locked compound, inside a truck and cable locked to the truck,” says Steven DeBoer, co-chair of the committee that hosts the Salmon Arm Fair. “They came in with the tools.”

The thief or thieves, who broke through a fence, also took an RTV provided by Avenue Machinery of Vernon – also a Kubota RTV, cab model X1100, also bright orange. The vehicle’s estimated worth is about $25,000.

The thieves attempted to take a GMC truck provided by Ian Gray’s Salmon Arm GM but were not successful.

Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating.

