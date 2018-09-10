Two Kubota RTVs, similar to the one in this photo, were stolen overnight Sunday, Sept. 9 from a locked truck, in a locked compound at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds. (Wikimedia Commons/Aiwize photo)

Two utility vehicles stolen overnight from Salmon Arm Fairgrounds

RCMP investigate theft of two bright orange Kubota RTVs

Two orange Kubota RTVs are missing Monday after an overnight break-in at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds.

After the weekend’s annual fair, fair staff and volunteers arrived at the fairgrounds Monday morning, Sept. 10, to discover a bright orange Kubota RTV, a utility vehicle provided by sponsor Shuswap Xtreme Sports, had been stolen.

“It was inside a locked compound, inside a truck and cable locked to the truck,” says Steven DeBoer, co-chair of the committee that hosts the Salmon Arm Fair. “They came in with the tools.”

The thief or thieves, who broke through a fence, also took an RTV provided by Avenue Machinery of Vernon – also a Kubota RTV, cab model X1100, also bright orange. The vehicle’s estimated worth is about $25,000.

The thieves attempted to take a GMC truck provided by Ian Gray’s Salmon Arm GM but were not successful.

Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating.

