Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

The police complaint commissioner is investigating after complaints that two Vancouver police officers used excessive force when they entered a family’s home.

In a Thursday news release, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner said it would be holding a public hearing into the conduct of Const. Eric Ludeman and Const. Neil Logan. The complaint against the two men alleges they used “excessive use of force and improper entry” to get into the home of Vladamir Tchaikoun and his family.

The public hearing comes after a Victoria Police Department investigation found that although the officer’s entry was unlawful, it did not constitute misconduct.

Because he was not allowed to speak at the discipline hearing, Tchaikoun asked for a public hearing. Retired provincial court judge Carol Baird Ellan has been appointed to adjudicate the proceedings, but a date has yet to be determined.

Deputy police complain commissioner Andrea Spindler said Tchaikoun’s injuries were “serious.”

“The commissioner determined that a full public accounting of this matter under oath was necessary to both seek the truth and maintain public confidence in the Vancouver Police Department,” Spindler noted.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna resident warns of Santa’s Toy House scam
Next story
Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Just Posted

Support sought for Salmon Arm toddler with Brittle Bone Disease

Falls resulting in broken femur, tibia lead family to concerning diagnosis

Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

On Thursday morning, a litre of gas in the Central Okanagan was 122.9 cents

Shuswap hairdressers entangled in colouring competition

Both hairdressers work at Salmon Arm Tangles Salon

Fifth annual film festival in Salmon Arm to celebrate people’s ‘diversabilities’

Public invited to view thought-provoking, heart-warming films, show support for local group

Real estate prices from Peachland to Revelstoke cooling down: report

Average condo price down 14 per cent month-over-month

VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

$150,000 wakeboard boat stolen in West Kelowna

The 2018 Cobalt was stolen on Nov. 7

Trial begins for Lake Country man charged with sexual assault of teen

The man is facing charges for both sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16

West Kelowna resident warns of Santa’s Toy House scam

Santa’s Toy House almost scammed a West Kelowna resident out of some Christmas gifts

Suspects avoid RCMP spike belt during Okanagan wide crime spree

Suspects in a Dodge Ram are wanted by RCMP

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Most Read