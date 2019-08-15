Two-vehicle collision halts eastbound Highway 1 traffic in Salmon Arm

Emergency crews are on scene at the accident on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Emergency crews are on scene at a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in uptown Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Emergency crews are on scene at an accident on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm which has closed both eastbound lanes of traffic.

According to a reporter on scene, the accident took place on the Highway between 30 Street NE and the 22 Street NE on ramp.

RCMP and firefighters were on scene while paramedics treated occupants of the vehicle.

Traffic is backed up down Tank Hill past The Hilltop Inn as crews work to reopen the highway.

