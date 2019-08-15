Emergency crews are on scene at a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in uptown Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Two-vehicle collision halts eastbound Highway 1 traffic in Salmon Arm

Emergency crews are on scene at the accident on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Emergency crews are on scene at an accident on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm which has closed both eastbound lanes of traffic.

Read More: Shuswap resident on disability fights BC Hydro smart meter installation

Read More: Music festival welcomes world to Salmon Arm

According to a reporter on scene, the accident took place on the Highway between 30 Street NE and the 22 Street NE on ramp.

RCMP and firefighters were on scene while paramedics treated occupants of the vehicle.

Traffic is backed up down Tank Hill past The Hilltop Inn as crews work to reopen the highway.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Just Posted

Two-vehicle collision halts eastbound highway traffic in Salmon Arm

Emergency crews are on scene at the accident on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Shuswap resident on disability fights BC Hydro smart meter installation

Crown corporation threatens to cut power unless it’s allowed to access, replace analog device

Music festival welcomes world to Salmon Arm

Super crawl Roots and Blues concerts underway Thursday, main event begins Friday

Salmon Arm Church hosts picnic to thank community in wake of shooting

Elders would like residents to attend on Aug. 24, appreciating community part of recovery

Shuswap invited to Shake the Lake at free floating concert

The show will be held on Aug. 31 at the Cinnemousun Narrows

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

Okanagan Indian Band suing feds for access to clean water

Canadian government not serious about safe drinking water for First Nations communities, Chief says

Bears in South Okanagan searching for food before hibernating

Garbage containers left out overnight provide easy food sources

Cross Canada horseback riding sisters trek through Similkameen

Sister duo is raising money and awareness about the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides

RDOS considers agreement with region in southern France

Benefits could include student exchanges, winemaker exchanges and marketing opportunities

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Snedden House welcomes musicians home in Kelowna

A hot meal, a place to stay if they need it and an incredible show … bands eat first, though

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

Letter: Shuswap, Revelstoke MLAs eye to eye on Community Benefits Agreements

Greg Kyllo, Doug Clovechok respond to criticism over similar columns

Most Read