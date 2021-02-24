COVID-19 testing at the Vernon Health Services Unit. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Two Vernon high schools exposed to COVID-19

Vernon Secondary and Seaton were sent home notices yesterday of exposure event

Vernon Secondary School and W.L. Seaton Secondary parents were sent home a notice yesterday (Feb. 23) after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The notice said the VSS student, whose grade was withheld for privacy reasons, is now in self-isolation with support from local health teams.

Others may have been exposed to the virus on Feb. 18, but Interior Health will be in contact with those deemed at risk through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” the note to parents reads. “Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

The Seaton community may have been exposures Feb. 16-19, the notice says of the school’s fifth exposure.

Students are still urged to continue to come to school while tracing efforts are underway and parents are reminded to continue daily health checks.

This is the school’s second exposure to the virus.

