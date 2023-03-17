Two-way driving in Salmon Arm parking lot coming to an end

The Ross Street parking lot will be returning to one-way for vehicle travel this spring. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The days of two-way driving in the Ross Street parking lot are coming to an end.

Late last year, when materials and fencing for construction of the Ross Street Underpass were removed from the north end of the parking lot, vehicle traffic was once again able to turn right and travel around the lot in a counter-clockwise loop. However, drivers entering the lot also began driving in a clockwise direction. Prior to construction, the lot had been one-way, counterclockwise only.

Rob Niewenhuizen, Salmon Arm’s director of engineering and public works, explained when the weather warms up, the city will be restoring former driving/parking patterns to the downtown.

The Ross Street parking lot will return to one-way only, while the one-way section of Lakeshore Drive, between Alexander and Shuswap streets, will once again be a two-way road.

“We have this on our spring work schedule, we are just waiting for the morning temperatures to increase so that we can re-paint the on-street parking stalls and reinstate this section of Lakeshore Drive back to two-way traffic,” said Niewenhuizen. “We will be providing notice to the public when we start the project.”

