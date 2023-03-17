The Ross Street parking lot will be returning to one-way for vehicle travel this spring. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The Ross Street parking lot will be returning to one-way for vehicle travel this spring. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Two-way driving in Salmon Arm parking lot coming to an end

One-way portion of Lakeshore Drive going back to two-way

The days of two-way driving in the Ross Street parking lot are coming to an end.

Late last year, when materials and fencing for construction of the Ross Street Underpass were removed from the north end of the parking lot, vehicle traffic was once again able to turn right and travel around the lot in a counter-clockwise loop. However, drivers entering the lot also began driving in a clockwise direction. Prior to construction, the lot had been one-way, counterclockwise only.

Rob Niewenhuizen, Salmon Arm’s director of engineering and public works, explained when the weather warms up, the city will be restoring former driving/parking patterns to the downtown.

The Ross Street parking lot will return to one-way only, while the one-way section of Lakeshore Drive, between Alexander and Shuswap streets, will once again be a two-way road.

“We have this on our spring work schedule, we are just waiting for the morning temperatures to increase so that we can re-paint the on-street parking stalls and reinstate this section of Lakeshore Drive back to two-way traffic,” said Niewenhuizen. “We will be providing notice to the public when we start the project.”

Read more: Drivers adapt to changes in Downtown Salmon Arm for underpass construction

Read more: OPINION: Road closures add another angle to parking challenges in downtown Salmon Arm

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Slovakia, after Poland, agrees to give Ukraine Soviet jets
Next story
‘Public needs a break’: Penticton man who stole cheesecake to spend more time in jail

Just Posted

Current street naming at Old Town Road and Solsqua-Sicamous Road, Sicamous. (DOS Planning and Development image)
Sicamous’ Old Town Road focus of proposed name/address changes

A proposed right-of-way agreement would give the City of Salmon Arm the ability to maintain well-used “social trails” on School District 83 property, including the trail that runs along the south side of the Jackson campus, from the school’s parking lot to McGuire Lake. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon arm Observer)
Proposed agreement would allow city to maintain well-used Salmon Arm school trails

The Ross Street parking lot will be returning to one-way for vehicle travel this spring. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Two-way driving in Salmon Arm parking lot coming to an end

Alli Graham enjoys her 99th birthday party at the Sicamous and District Seniors Centre March 15, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous senior honoured at 99th birthday celebration

Pop-up banner image