The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Mounties say three people died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Mounties say three people died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two women, one man dead in house fire northwest of Edmonton

Gunn area fire not considered suspicious, likely to have started on a stove

Mounties say three people died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton on the weekend.

Parkland RCMP say they responded early Sunday to a report of a fire at a home in Darbyson Estates near Gunn, Alta.

The home was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

Police say multiple people were believed to be at the residence, and the bodies of two women and a man were found inside once the fire was put out.

Const. Sarah Williams says the dead have been tentatively identified, but that won’t be confirmed until autopsies have been completed.

She says the fire isn’t considered suspicious and a preliminary investigation suggests it is likely to have started on a stove.

—The Canadian Press

fire

Previous story
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on $135 million federal settlement
Next story
IIO investigating death of man who went into medical distress at Comox Valley RCMP detachment

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Waves Masters swim club members Nadine Quilty and Laura Kiehlbauch prepare for the upcoming Masters Swimming Nationals in Quebec City. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm swimmers secure hardware at provincials

Ian and Holly Gray of Salmon Arm are the new owners of the Shark Shack, set to reopen on June 17. (The Shark Shack/Facebook photo)
Salmon Arm family, including pet dog, take ownership of iconic floating Shuswap eatery

Leilani Ambrose’s “Hidden Patterns” is one of the works to be featured in The Pollinators, an exhibit presented by the Salmon Arm Art Gallery, April 30 to July 2, 2022. (Contributed)
Shuswap artists raise awareness around importance of pollinators in upcoming exhibit

A hummingbird gives its wings a rare rest while feeding in a North Okanagan garden. (Karen Siemens photo)
Hummingbird season is in full flight in the Okanagan