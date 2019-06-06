Salmon Arm’s Lilia Wiebe, 2, has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and will require six to eight months of chemotherapy at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. (Photo contributed)

Two-year-old Salmon Arm girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Two-year-old Lilia Nicole is normally a busy and happy girl.

But recently she began experiencing pain in her leg and wanted to be held all the time.

Concerned that something wasn’t right, her parents Eric and Kaitlyn Wiebe took her to see a doctor. After several visits and trips to the lab, they were told to head straight to the emergency room of Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm.

“Their worst fears were confirmed,” states a GoFundMe page set up for the Wiebes. “Lilia was immediately given a blood transfusion and transferred to BC Children’s Hospital via air ambulance. After a busy night of tests and a spinal procedure, the doctors re-confirmed the diagnosis of ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia).”

The diagnosis came on May 30.

Lilia’s path to recovery will be a long and painful one. Doctors anticipate it will take three years to beat this condition into full remission, states the page. Initially, Lilia will requires six to eight months of rigorous chemotherapy treatment at the Vancouver hospital.

“Lilia is engaged in a battle for survival. At only two years old, she already faces the challenge of a lifetime. She will need much support from those around her. Primarily, she will need the focus and attention of her parents in order to pull through.

“Eric and Kaitlyn are a hard working young couple. Eric works in construction and Kaitlyn works at the Shuswap Pie Co. and has started a new business of looming rugs in their home to supplement their income and make ends meet. Unfortunately, it will not be possible to continue working at their current employment during this time due to the distance between their home and the children’s hospital. This leaves them without a family income on top of the extra expense of travel and living in a city five hours from their home.”

Eric and Kaitlyn’s family have started the page to help relieve some of the financial strain on the couple, so they can focus on Lilia. They would appreciate help.

“Thank you for your support,” the family writes. “Don’t forget that prayers are also needed and hugely appreciated!”

Lilia is Randy Reimer’s first grandchild and Eric and Kaitlyn’s first child. The Observer learned of her illness when checking on the progress of Randy and his brother Roderick’s planned development at 791 Fifth Street SE.

The brothers say they put the four duplexes on hold due to market conditions during the fall and winter. However, with Randy’s granddaughter in hospital, that has added to the inability to complete the development at this time.

