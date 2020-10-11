Friends of victims of a fatal rollover crash on Ballam Road in Chilliwack late Saturday night gather at the site to mourn Sunday morning, Oct. 11, 2020. The site is the same location of a crash in January 2016 that led to the City of Chilliwack installing a barrier. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)

Two young women die in rollover crash into Fraser River in Chilliwack

Crash site at same location where memorial stands for two who died in 2016

Two young people are dead and one remains in critical condition following a fatal collision late Saturday night in rural Chilliwack.

A car with three occupants crossed the cement barrier and rolled over into the Fraser River, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. First responders were quickly on the scene and were able to rescue the three from the vehicle, which had travelled down an embankment into the river. Chilliwack RCMP say the car flipped and was fully submerged.

All three people were trapped inside.

“Emergency responders arrived and located the vehicle down an embankment in the Fraser River approximately 10 feet from the dyke and immediately began rescue efforts,” said St. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “Despite CPR and life-saving efforts, two females, aged 17 and 18, were pronounced dead on scene. A 21-year-old male was airlifted to a regional hospital where he remains in critical condition.”

The quick response by emergency crews is reportedly due to a witness who was following the car and called 911.

Early Sunday morning, three friends of the victims were grieving at the crash site. They scrolled through photos of their friends, talked about their lives and consoled each other.

The names of the people involved will not be released by the RCMP or BC Coroner, Vrolyk says. The crash is still under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP, the Lower Mainland District -Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstructionist Service (ICARS) and BC Coroners Service.

They have not determined if speed and/or alcohol may have played a role.

“Fatal collisions are always tragic, but ones involving young people are particularly difficult,” says Vrolyk. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of all those involved in last night’s crash.”

The accident was at the same point on Ballam Road where a similar tragic crash took place in January of 2016. A memorial is still there for Connor Dash and Gerritt Niessen, who were 18 when they died.

The City of Chilliwack then placed a cement barrier between the road and the river to prevent similar crashes.

READ MORE: Friends gather to remember Chilliwack crash victims

READ MORE: Ballam Road barriers get a rough ride from Chilliwack resident

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

NewsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Friends of victims of a fatal rollover crash on Ballam Road in Chilliwack late Saturday night gather at the site to mourn Sunday morning, Oct. 11, 2020. The site is the same location of a crash in January 2016 that led to the City of Chilliwack installing a barrier. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)

Previous story
First snow falls at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Just Posted

Shuswap History in Pictures: Fully Loaded

John and Ross Graham show off an impressive load of logs bound for the sawmill in 1941.

Chase Heat melt North Okanagan Knights

KIJHL exhibition schedule starts off in the Shuswap

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector

Up to 15 centimetres are forecasted to fall tonight between Merritt and Kelowna

QUIZ: Cheers to B.C.’s beers

October is Craft Beer Month in British Columbia

North Okanagan-Shuswap school district faces $2 million deficit

Superintendent says three factors have led to a “significant financial issue” amid COVID-19

VIDEO: Safe cracked, $12,000 cash stolen from Kelowna home

Theives walk away with cash, a hard drive and cameras after Friday morning break-in

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Okanagan charity auction gallops to different beat

Horsey Ladies Okanagan’s popular charity auction shelved by COVID but hit on new fundraiser idea

Kelowna watering holes battle tough liquor restrictions

Local establishments are calling for regionalized restrictions, warn of potential closures of iconic bars and pubs

Two young women die in rollover crash into Fraser River in Chilliwack

Crash site at same location where memorial stands for two who died in 2016

Okanagan mountain resort gets snow dump

SilverStar near Vernon posted to its social media pages, “more than a dusting and more to come”

First snow falls at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Gnorm the Powder Gnome is currently covered in fresh powder

Activists protest Kelowna turkey farm, slaughterhouse on Thanksgiving long weekend

‘They’re not targeting us because we did something wrong, they’re targeting the idea of us’

UPDATED: Search on for transient resident associated with Okanagan structure fire

Blaze started around 10:30 a.m. north of Enderby off Highway 97A in a storage building

Most Read