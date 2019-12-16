Two youths arrested by Sicamous RCMP after woman allegedly shot with pellet gun

The Sicamous RCMP arrested two teenagers after a woman reported being shot in the head with a pellet gun.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, shortly after noon, Sicamous RCMP were notified that a 32-year-old woman had been hit in the back of the head with a pellet as she was shovelling snow at her Hillier Road home.

The victim told police she witnessed two youth going into a nearby home after she’d been hit by the pellet.

Police arrested two youth, ages 14 and 15, and are recommending charges of assault with a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and mischief. Both youth are Sicamous residents. Police also located and seized a pellet rifle.

It is believed a pellet also broke a window of a vehicle parked near where the victim was shovelling.

The youth were released to their guardians on a promise to appear for a Feb. 4, 2020 court date. Sgt. Murray McNeil said the charges haven’t been formally submitted to Crown counsel yet, but they will be in the near future.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

