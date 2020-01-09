U-Haul lists Salmon Arm as popular one-way move destination

Recent data shows Salmon Arm as a destination location – for moving trucks.
Using the company’s own data, moving truck rental company U-Haul compiled a list of popular one-way move destinations for Canadians.
Salmon Arm came in 11th place out of 25.
U-Haul’s migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck rentals each year in the U.S. and Canada. According to a U-Haul release, Salmon Arm arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks rose 16 per cent from 2018. The company’s data also found arrivals accounted for 55.2 per cent of all one-way U-Haul traffic through Salmon Arm.
Taking first place on the U-Haul migration trends list was North Vancouver with arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks increasing nearly 30 per cent since 2018. The complete list of migration trends for Canada is shown below.
U-haul Canadian Growth Cities For 2019
- North Vancouver, B.C.
- Trenton, Ont.
- Saint Thomas, Ont.
- 4. Brockville, Ont.
- North Bay, Ont.
- Sherbrooke, Qc
- Stratford, Ont.
- Collingwood, Ont.
- Levis, Qc
- Chatham, Ont.
- Salmon Arm, B.C.
- Hanover, Ont.
- Nepean, Ont.
- Huntsville, Ont.
- Sarnia, Ont.
- North Perth, Ont.
- Lindsay, Ont.
- Peterborough, Ont.
- Elliot Lake, Ont.
- Merritt, B.C.
- Gravenhurst, Ont.
- Victoria, B.C.
- Strathroy, Ont.
- Wasaga Beach, Ont.
- Belleville, Ont.
