U-Haul lists Salmon Arm as popular one-way move destination

Arrivals of one-way moving trucks rose 16 per cent from 2018

Recent data shows Salmon Arm as a destination location – for moving trucks.

Using the company’s own data, moving truck rental company U-Haul compiled a list of popular one-way move destinations for Canadians.

Salmon Arm came in 11th place out of 25.

U-Haul’s migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck rentals each year in the U.S. and Canada. According to a U-Haul release, Salmon Arm arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks rose 16 per cent from 2018. The company’s data also found arrivals accounted for 55.2 per cent of all one-way U-Haul traffic through Salmon Arm.

Taking first place on the U-Haul migration trends list was North Vancouver with arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks increasing nearly 30 per cent since 2018. The complete list of migration trends for Canada is shown below.

U-haul Canadian Growth Cities For 2019

North Vancouver, B.C. Trenton, Ont. Saint Thomas, Ont. 4. Brockville, Ont. North Bay, Ont. Sherbrooke, Qc Stratford, Ont. Collingwood, Ont. Levis, Qc Chatham, Ont. Salmon Arm, B.C. Hanover, Ont. Nepean, Ont. Huntsville, Ont. Sarnia, Ont. North Perth, Ont. Lindsay, Ont. Peterborough, Ont. Elliot Lake, Ont. Merritt, B.C. Gravenhurst, Ont. Victoria, B.C. Strathroy, Ont. Wasaga Beach, Ont. Belleville, Ont.

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

