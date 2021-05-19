The Blue Water Maiden statue stands at the base of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., which connects to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The U.S. border agency says it does not consider COVID-19 vaccinations essential for entry purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya

The Blue Water Maiden statue stands at the base of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., which connects to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The U.S. border agency says it does not consider COVID-19 vaccinations essential for entry purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya

U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry

American definition of ‘essential travel’ differing from Canadian

Canadians attempting to drive across the American border solely for a COVID-19 vaccination, even with a doctor’s referral, would be denied entry, the U.S. border agency said on Wednesday.

Unlike the Canadian government, Customs and Border Protection said it does not consider a vaccine essential for entry purposes.

“Travel for the sole purpose of obtaining a vaccination is not permissible under current travel restrictions,” an agency spokesman said. “If a person is entering the U.S. for legitimate travel reasons, as allowed under current restriction guidelines, and receives a vaccine incidental to their trip, it is not part of the overall admissibility determination.”

The Canada-U. S. border has been closed in light of the pandemic to all non-essential travel.

Earlier this week, the Public Health Agency of Canada said it considered driving to the States in a private vehicle for a COVID-19 vaccination on referral from a licensed health-care provider to be an essential medical service.

As a result, the agency said such travellers would fall under a quarantine exemption on return if they could show proof of having had the shot and the trip was solely for that purpose.

Health Canada did say the decision on whether entry into the U.S. is allowed would fall to American border authorities.

Shaun Horton said he tried to travel to New York on Wednesday from Niagara Falls, Ont., for a vaccination appointment just inside the U.S. but was turned back.He said the border agent did not want to see his doctor’s letter confirming that the vaccine was medically necessary.

Horton, an airline pilot in Canada, said he wanted the vaccination because he’s not allowed to wear a mask while the aircraft is in operation. He said he and his co-workers are tested prior to work.

“The officer advised that entry solely for the COVID-19 is not an acceptable purpose as Canada has access to a vaccine, regardless of the supply issues,” Horton told The Canadian Press.

However, David Musyj, head of Windsor Regional Hospital in Windsor, Ont., said there have been many examples of crossings for a vaccine allowed to happen.

“That is why this is so political and needs some clarity and leadership,” Musyj said. “We will keep trying to get vaccines into Canada.”

Musyj has been pressing Health Canada to clarify whether it considered COVID-19 vaccinations essential, saying it would be easy for people near the border to drive across for a shot, but that having to isolate for 14 days on return would be a major obstacle.

On Tuesday, hundreds of Albertans lined up at the Carway crossing for a quick drive into the U.S. for a COVID shot at a clinic put on by the Blackfeet Tribe of Montana. Those going to the clinic were exempt from having to quarantine for 14 days on return.

“I was amazed and grateful because it’s too slow getting it any other way,” said Linda Neilson, of Cardston, Alta. “We’re just glad they were able to help us.”

Musyj also said he was still pushing for federal approval to allow an organized effort to retrieve surplus vaccines from Detroit and bring them back for use here. Ottawa has said millions of COVID-19 inoculation doses are arriving but supplies remain limited in many areas.

—Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press

RELATED: No-quarantine cross-border COVID-19 vaccination trip OK with Ottawa

CoronavirusUSA

Previous story
UPDATE: Man allegedly lighting Vernon fires with blowtorch arrested
Next story
Alaska cruise ticket sales resumption raises tourism hopes

Just Posted

School District 83 trustees will host a special meeting to discuss the school district’s Long Range Facilities Plan on May 26. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school board facilities plan meeting rescheduled

Trustees to discuss Long Range Facilities Plan, Salmon Arm schools

A man wanted in relation to a fatal stabbing in Calgary turned himself in at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man wanted in Calgary homicide

Suspect believed involved in fatal stabbing

This is the City of Salmon Arm’s map of paving projects to be tackled during 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm ready with map and money for city’s paving program

Twelve areas listed for improvements, approximately $1.4 million allocated

At its May 12 meeting, the District of Sicamous development and planning committee offered comment on a proposed subdivision of the Paradise Motel property on Main Street. (District of Sicamous graphic)
Sicamous hotelier seeks subdivision of Main Street property

Airbnb concerns raised at district development and planning committee

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP. (File photo)
Anticipating busy summer, Sicamous RCMP taking ‘realistic’ approach to COVID-19 restrictions

Enforcing physical distancing on beaches reminds sergeant of scene from Jaws

City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh fundraised for the playground. (Zach Roman/ Black Press Media) City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh fundraised for the playground. (Zach Roman/ Black Press Media)
New playground allows for child development at Kelowna’s Starbright

City councillor Mohini Singh and City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk raised $80,000 for the playground

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on May 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the store owner offered to buy her lunch

Soumia Bentefrit holds up a sign that reads “Palestine Lives Matter” during a solidarity march and rally for Palestinians that was hosted in Kelowna on May 15. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna residents host solidarity rally for Palestine

Demonstrators condemned the violence against Palestinians and called on the federal government to stop selling weapons to Israel.

An e-scooter and a car bumper make for a narrow passthrough on a sidewalk out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on Wednesday, April 28. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press)
E-scooters ready to roll in Vernon

Final bylaw changes in place to allow personal use and for companies to operate a rental program

Seger Nelson dancers McKeely Borger and Val Chou in taqəš. (Contributed)
Vernon-raised choreographer to close out Kelowna Ballet’s digital season

Season finale a dedicated night of dance honouring frontline health-care workers

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

(Facebook/BCSPCA)
Abandoned Shuswap chihuahua facing emergency surgery

Dog found with severe oral disease, BC SPCA raising funds for needed dental work

Chance Marko, 25, was charged with break and enter and commit after breaking into a Granby Avenue home in Penticton May 18, 2021. (File photo)
Late-night intruder allegedly brandishing a knife chased from Penticton home

Chance Marko, 25, arrested, charged and released with a promise to appear

Court heard the man began abusing his first victim when she was less than 10 years old, in the late 1970’s. File photo
Elderly Princeton man jailed for child sex crimes

Offender pleaded guilty, but claims to have no memory of the abuse

Most Read