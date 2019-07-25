FILE - In this July 8, 2019 file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a tour of a federal prison in Edgefield, S.C. The Justice Department says it will carry out executions of federal death row inmates for the first time since 2003. The announcement Thursday says five inmates will be executed starting in December. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

U.S. Justice Dept. will execute inmates for first time since 2003

Five inmates who have been sentenced to death are scheduled to be executed starting in December

The Justice Department said Thursday that it will carry out executions of federal death row inmates for the first time since 2003.

Five inmates who have been sentenced to death are scheduled to be executed starting in December.

In 2014, following a botched state execution in Oklahoma, then-President Barack Obama directed the department to conduct a broad review of capital punishment and issues surrounding lethal injection drugs. It remains unclear today what came of that review and whether it will change the way the federal government carries out executions.

That review has been completed and the executions can continue, the department said.

Executions on the federal level have been rare. The government has put to death only three defendants since restoring the federal death penalty in 1988, the most recent of which occurred in 2003, when Louis Jones was executed for the 1995 kidnapping, rape and murder of a young female soldier.

“Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people’s representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President,” Attorney General William Barr said in a news release. “The Justice Department upholds the rule of law_and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”

Capital punishment has emerged as a flashpoint in the Democratic presidential primary, with former Vice-President Joe Biden this week shifting to call for the elimination of the federal death penalty after years of supporting it. Biden’s criminal justice plan also would encourage states to follow the federal government in ending the death penalty, 25 years after he helped pass a tough crime bill that expanded capital punishment for more potential offences.

The lone Democratic White House hopeful who has publicly supported preserving capital punishment in certain circumstances is Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who has said he would leave it open as an option for major crimes such as terrorism.

___

Associated Press writer Elana Schor contributed to this report.

Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny skies in the forecast today
Next story
‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson calls on Alberta premier to end chuckwagon races

Just Posted

Update: Alberta man on motorcycle seriously injured in Highway 1 collision in Salmon Arm

Westbound traffic moving slowly, eastbound traffic being rerouted on Highway 97B

Salmon Arm compost program shows initial success

More than 30 tons of food waste diverted from landfill over first two weeks

Memorial skateboard competition in Salmon Arm gets green light

City council approves use of skatepark for event in honour of Josh Hunter

Salmon Arm Silverbacks seek reduced lease and ice time costs

Team representatives speak to community benefits, financial burden on ownership group

UPDATE: Estimated time of reopening is 9:30 p.m.

Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke

New joint opens its doors in Kelowna

Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store has officially opened for business on Thursday

Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen talks life, photography, rock ‘n’ roll

You may not be familiar with his name, but you’re surely familiar with his work

Armoured SWAT cars roll into Manitoba town in hunt for suspected B.C. killers

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Summerland Rental Centre carries assortment of tools and equipment

Business has tools and supplies to help homeowners with improvement projects

Okanagan FC squeaks into playoffs despite loss at final home game

Okanagan FC claimed final playoff spot in their first year in the Pacific Coast Soccer League

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Most Read