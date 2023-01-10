U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Canada in March, White House says

Exact dates and locations for the presidential visit have not yet been announced

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first official visit to Canada in March, the White House has confirmed.

The announcement comes after Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down this morning for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the “Three Amigos” summit in Mexico City.

Canada is normally one of the first foreign trips for a new president but Biden’s visit has been delayed, in part due to COVID-19.

The White House says he and Trudeau talked about a range of issues, from trade and the security situation in Haiti to critical mineral supply chains and green energy.

They also discussed the trusted-traveller program known as Nexus, which has been partially shut down since the start of the pandemic due to a dispute with U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the legal protections they have at centres in Canada.

The exact dates and locations for the presidential visit have not yet been announced.

RELATED: Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest

Federal PoliticsJoe BidenUSA

Previous story
Nelson police officer dies in avalanche, another critically injured
Next story
B.C.’s avalanche conditions highly risky, haven’t been seen in 2 decades

Just Posted

A special hockey game at the Shaw Centre on Dec. 30, 2022 featured members of the Cavaliers, some who weren’t born when the team was formed in the ’70s. (Photo contributed)
Unique Salmon Arm Cavaliers hockey team celebrates 7 decades of play with special game

Frederik Vroom and Luke Gubbels present a review of and recommendations for Salmon Arm's Urban Tree Removal Bylaw to city council on Jan. 8, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Not just landscaping’: Better protection, planning for Salmon Arm trees needed

Sarah Tokarek of Shuswap Adventure Girl outdoor adventure and travel blog, along with her adventuring companions, took part in the popular New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim in the North Shuswap. But when most brave souls were back on shore warming up, the Adventure Girls were still enjoying the water because they cold swim nearly every day in the Shuswap. (Photo contributed)
Snapshot: Basking in the chill of Shuswap Lake on New Year’s Day

The Jan. 1 data from the B.C. River Forecast Centre shows snow levels below normal in much of the province, with the exception of the Okanagan and Boundary regions. (B.C. River Forecast Centre image)
Low snow measurements recorded in much of B.C.