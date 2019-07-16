Twin Falls in Lynn Canyon. (Wikimedia Commons)

U.S. residents visiting B.C. help save drowning man in North Vancouver

Firefighters say the man is lucky that a group of strangers with specific skills was nearby

Several Good Samaritans from the United States have saved a man from drowning in British Columbia.

Brian Laverentz, a medical student from San Antonio, Texas, says he and his wife were honeymooning in the Vancouver area and were visiting Twin Falls on when they spotted a man in trouble in the frigid water.

Laverentz says he has a long history of emergency medicine but didn’t think he could safely pull the man from the swollen river, when another man leaped in to grab the unconscious victim.

The second man turned out to be a lifeguard visiting with his family from Chicago and Laverentz says they hauled the 24-year-old man to the shore and began performing chest compressions.

The Chicago man’s daughter, a competitive swimmer, also assisted with the rescue and CPR, and they managed to revive the victim by the time first responders arrived.

North Vancouver assistant fire chief Jeremy Duncan says without the bystanders, the outcome would have been very different and he wishes the Chicago family had left their contact information so they could be thanked.

Laverentz says the man is lucky that a group of strangers with specific skills was nearby at the right time.

“I just thought it was also serendipitous that we had a lifeguard father, a competitive swimmer daughter, who also knew CPR, me (with) about 10 years of emergency medicine experience, my wife who has lived around people in the medical field forever and helped direct a bunch of people,” says Laverentz.

“I don’t know if he could have had any better luck as far as having a team of strangers.”

The victim was taken to hospital for further treatment, but Laverentz says the man was talking and able to give them his name by the time park rangers had arrived.

ALSO READ: ‘No little nook and cranny that’s too small’ in search for Chilliwack woman, say RCMP

(News1130)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

Just Posted

Man arrested in Kelowna following Shuswap vehicle thefts, pursuit

Suspect wanted in Alberta allegdly also stole several vehicles near Sicamous over the weekend

Guess Who has started a band in the Shuswap? Legendary guitarist Donnie McDougall

Band to play pair of shows in the Malakwa area before setting out on tour

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is predicting a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon across the Okanagan

Salmon Arm artists spread paint at home and abroad

Rebecca Shepherd and Roxi Hermsen apply experience to local mural painting business

Cherries ripening for the picking in Salmon Arm

U-pick owner says it’s not all doom and gloom as it might be for some Okanagan growers

West Kelowna vet saves turtle from hook

Dr. Moshe Oz removed fish hook lodged in the turtle’s throat

B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

The provincial government is holding firm that ride-hailing drivers have a Class 4 licence

In photos: Dynamic dancers captured on camera

Shuswap Arts Photo Club share photos from BC Festival 2019

RCMP investigating alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ by cyclist on BCIT campus

BCIT said they were reviewing video evidence of the incident

New home cost dips in B.C.’s large urban centres

Victoria, Kelowna, Vancouver prices decline from last year

Parking price hike could free up spots in downtown Kelowna

By-the-hour parking in evenings aimed to boost vehicle turnover in popular spots

Snapshot: Puppy-dog eyes for Shuswap Children’s Association

Secure shredding fundraisersponsored by H&R Block

Column: Mortality and lacking the will to sign a dotted line

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Graphic suicide scene edited out of ‘13 Reasons Why’ finale

Suicide prevention groups support the decision

Most Read