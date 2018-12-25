U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. (Josh Denmark/Flickr)

U.S. says 8-year-old Guatemalan boy has died in custody

The agency says the boy was returned to the hospital Monday evening with nausea and vomiting

U.S. immigration authorities say an 8-year-old boy from Guatemala has died in government custody, the second immigrant child to die in detention this month.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the boy died shortly after midnight Tuesday.

CBP says the boy showed “signs of potential illness” Monday and was taken with his father to a hospital in Alamogordo, New Mexico. There, CBP says, he was diagnosed with a cold and a fever. He was given medications and released Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall

The agency says the boy was returned to the hospital Monday evening with nausea and vomiting. He died just hours later.

A CBP spokesman declined to elaborate Tuesday, but said details will be released shortly.

A 7-year-old Guatemalan girl died earlier this month after being apprehended by border agents.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Queen offers wishes for peace in annual Christmas speech

Just Posted

The Queen offers wishes for peace in annual Christmas speech

A chauffeured limousine delivered the 92-year-old monarch to St. Mary Magdalene Church

School district supports city application to fund childcare spaces

Grant would be used to determine needs, select space and make plans in Salmon Arm

Lance Jones hopes to raise funds in memory of slain mother, Pamela

RCMP confirm 2011 death of Salmon Arm resident Pamela Jones still under investigation

City asked to help preserve memory of Orchard House

Dilkusha proponents ask something be incorporated in recreation centre plans

Take care of yourself this Christmas

Interior Health offers seven tips to remain mentally well during the season

Top videos for 2018: Vernon says goodbye to historic building

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

‘Several more days’ for some people to get electricity: BC Hydro

Windstorm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people

U.S. says 8-year-old Guatemalan boy has died in custody

The agency says the boy was returned to the hospital Monday evening with nausea and vomiting

Video: The most Canadian stroll through nature

Skating through a winter wonderland at Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton

B.C. ranchers take Christmas hamper rejects for farm animals

Barn cats love cream of mushroom soup and the livestock dines on Kraft Dinner

Column: The tale of Big Jim’s bear

Hank Shelley/Shuswap Outdoors

Runway incursion at Trail airport under investigation

An airport vehicle was on the YZZ runway as a passenger plane was to land, report states

Column: grocery store line-ups a healthy interaction

Serena Caner/Healthy Bites

Thousands still without power after storm rips through southern B.C.

Some customers may be without power through till Boxing Day

Most Read