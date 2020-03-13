UBC classes continue, events with more than 250 people cancelled due to COVID-19

The university said there are no presumptive cases in the Vancouver and Kelowna campuses

Classes and exams at the University of British Columbia’s Vancouver and Kelowna campuses are continuing as usual amid numerous cancellations due to growing COVID-19 concerns.

In messages to students, the university advised against non-essential travel outside of Canada and to self-isolate for 14 days if they have travelled.

The university said enrolment services and faculty are now working to identify classes with more than 250 students and are considering ways to transition to broadcasting classes online. In the meantime, these bigger classes have been suspended until alternative arrangements are in place, but smaller classes will continue.

On- and-off-campus events with more than 250 people have been cancelled, including Chan Centre events in Vancouver. University staff said they will continue with graduation planning, but they are looking at alternatives should that be required.

The university’s president Santa J. Ono said campus operations continue as usual on the advice of Vancouver Coastal Health Authority and Interior Health.

“Decisions around classes, exams, and limiting access to campus will be made in consultation with our health care partners,” Ono said.

“We will, of course, continue to closely monitor the situation and communicate immediately should the situation and health agencies’ advice change.”

Schools in Manitoba and Ontario, including post-secondary institutions, have announced closures in addition to regularly scheduled spring breaks.

READ MORE: ‘Hope that event will continue’: Canadian Hockey League addresses Memorial Cup in Kelowna

READ MORE: North Okanagan schools cancel spring break trips amid COVID-19

CoronavirusUBC

