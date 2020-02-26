Nearly 4,200 faculty members at UBC and UBCO are set to receive wage increases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC faculty to receive 2% wage increases for next three years

The new agreement covers nearly 4,200 faculty members at both UBC Vancouver and UBC Okanagan

The University of British Columbia (UBC) and its faculty association have ratified a new agreement set to last the next three school years.

The new mandate will see wage increases and modest funding increases for professional development for the nearly 4,200 faculty members at both UBC Vancouver and UBC Okanagan over the next three years.

Wages of all faculty members will increase by two per cent each year the agreement is in effect between July, 1 2019 and June 30, 2022.

The funding increases will provide faculty and sessional lecturers the resources to further enhance learning for students, research innovations and productivity.


michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

UBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Just Posted

Shuswap firefighter ascends Vancouver high rise for fundraiser

Michael Esau climbed more than 700 steps in full gear for B.C. Lung Association

Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

Percentage of ischemic stroke patients who received treatment has risen dramatically

Neskonlith chief lays blame for ongoing protests at feet of Justin Trudeau

Secwepemc leader hopes others will follow CP’s lead in asking prime minister to talk to Wet’suwet’en

Human rights complaint against Shuswap grocer dismissed

Janet Letendre, a Seventh-Day Adventist, was scheduled to work on her Sabbath

Salmon Arm Silverbacks bound for playoff showdown versus Victoria Grizzlies

Shuswap team tohave home-ice advantage to start the series

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

Shuswap fighters take podium at international jiu-jitsu competition

Three young martial artists win one gold and two bronze medals between them

B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

RCMP asking for more officers to better enforce speed limit on Trans Canada Highway

City council will bring the motion to the Southern Interior Local Government Association

B.C. Liberals call for ban on foreign funds to pipeline protesters

Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee back Coastal GasLink blockades

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

Beer and burgers to raise cash for Vernon man fighting cancer

Fundraiser hosted in honour of Garnet the Great to send him to special treatment centre

HERGOTT: Idiocy of distracted driving

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Most Read