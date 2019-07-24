The leaders in solving homelessness in Kelowna have received a sizeable stipend for funding. (Don Erhardt)

UBC Okanagan awarded grant for homelessness research

Director expects funding to surpass $1M by year’s end

Four prominent institutions and programs in the Okanagan have received a stipend for taking a multidisciplinary approach to solving homelessness.

UBC Okanagan, Journey Home, Interior Health and Okanagan College have received $218,000 to research different ways to improve services for homeless people.

The funding, provided by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, UBC and the Vancouver Foundation, will provide researchers an opportunity to focus on three priorities according to a UBC press release.

The first is improvements in technology, such as database management improvements, according to John Graham, director of UBCO School of Social Work.

READ MORE: Homeless West Kelowna man found dead in tent remembered well

“These are important in helping to make homelessness strategies more responsive, efficient, and at the same time, increasing the number of people who are able to be off the street,” he said.

The second aspect will focus on homeless, business and services relations and the third will regard service delivery improvements.

“We need better delivery of the specific service needs of those who have experienced traumatic brain injury, versus a major mental disorder, a substance misuse, generalized trauma, each of which often frequently co-occurs,” Graham said.

In 2018, the City of Kelowna adopted Journey Home—a five-year plan to address homelessness in the Central Okanagan.

READ MORE: West Kelowna homeless population is 61 per cent First Nation

Journey Home’s goal is to ensure a co-ordinated and easy-to-access system of care for those in the region who have lost, or are at risk of losing, their home.

“We now have a team in place that will significantly contribute to service improvements and reductions in homelessness,” Graham said.

The research team expects more funding opportunities to come from this initiative.

“We should be able to leverage current funds to quickly get over the $1 million mark within a year,” Graham said. “I really want to see the university’s skills leveraged to help improve the homelessness response roll out across the region.”

READ MORE: Kelowna woman to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for homeless youth

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
FTC fines Facebook $5B, adds limited oversight on privacy
Next story
Court orders Elections Canada to review moving voting day over religious worries

Just Posted

Salmon Arm has most provincially approved pot shops in Interior

City accounts for 8.9 per cent of retail cannabis stores provincewide

Wake up, wake up! Lightning and thunderstorm rattles Okanagan Valley

“Last night we watched the most amazing lightning storm.”

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds, rain and chance of thunderstorms

Rain and clouds are expected to clear out by tonight

Salmon Arm council to revisit city lease of Canoe Beach cabin lots

Cabin owners signed final lease with city in 2016, with cabins slated to be removed late 2021

Serious injuries sustained in Highway 1 collisions west of Salmon Arm

Air ambulance needed at two accident scenes that closed highway Monday evening

Okanagan-based pop star Andrew Allen is back with a new band

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday

Rock into long weekend with Roots Roundup

Vancouver ska, funk, punk band up next in Scotch Creek Friday Night Live concert series

Court orders Elections Canada to review moving voting day over religious worries

Observant Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign on the current election day

Allergan expands recall of Biocell textured breast implants following Canadian ban

Move comes after recently updated safety information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Wake up, wake up! Lightning and thunderstorm rattles Okanagan Valley

“Last night we watched the most amazing lightning storm.”

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds, rain and chance of thunderstorms

Rain and clouds are expected to clear out by tonight

Two new wildfires after storm rolls through the South Okanagan

Both of the fires were put on the wildfire map on Tuesday evening as a thunderstorm rolled through

South Okanagan festival attendees to get ‘primo show’ from Crash Test Dummies

Vocalist and musician Ellen Reid talks visiting the Okanagan, the longevity of CTD music

Injured mountain biker rescued in Kelowna

Reports of an injured mountain biker on Crawford trails

Most Read