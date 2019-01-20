Participants at last year’s Art on the Line browse the large selection of art work before the auction begins. photo: contributed

UBC Okanagan hosts gala evening of fun, art and entertainment

The annual event is celebrating its 17th anniversary

Art on the Line is an event that’s been hanging around for 17 years.

UBC Okanagan’s annual auction is back for another evening of artwork, prizes, speculation and fun. On Feb. 9, the faculty of Creative and Critical Studies (FCCS), in association with the Visual Arts Course Union, will host the 17th annual Art on the Line fundraiser.

The evening is an entertaining gala and juried event, where some 145 works of art, donated by local artists, faculty and students, is raffled off to guests. Everyone is guaranteed to leave with an original piece of art. While they may have a favourite in mind, they need to wait until their number is called—and there is always a bit of excitement and anticipation as the event continues—explains FCCS associate professor Michael V. Smith.

“I love Art on the Line. There is so much talent in the valley, and so many great students studying fine arts at UBC Okanagan,” said Smith. “Art on the Line is the best place to see work by all of our local artists. It’s a fun night where you support students and you walk away with a great piece of work for your walls.”

Bachelor of Fine Arts student and performer Peter Navratil is the host for an evening that features a wide selection of art, food and refreshments.

Proceeds support student exhibitions, the visiting artist program, opportunities for travel grants and exhibitions as well as local non-profit Cool Arts Society, which provides art opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities.

Organizers are still collecting two-and three-dimensional artwork to be donated for the event. Local artists can visit artontheline.net to download a submission form. Smith says the goal is to offer the best selection of artwork, so donations should be of suitable quality and equivalent to the auction ticket price. To learn about submission guidelines contact Art on the Line coordinator Sarah Polak at artontheline.2019@gmail.com.

Tickets are available at: fccs.ok.ubc.ca/news-events/ongoing/art-on-the-line

