An image of Franz Ferdinand visiting the Okanagan in 1893 photo: contributed

UBC Okanagan presentation reveals Franz Ferdinand’s connection to Okanagan

Ferdinand visited the Okanagan in 1893

Archduke Franz Ferdinand, the heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, began a round-the-world journey in 1892. After extended visits in India, Australia, and Japan, he arrived in Vancouver in September 1893.

From there he journeyed to the Okanagan where he spent a week hunting near Penticton; he also briefly visited Kelowna. Ferdinand would later become a key figure in history as his assassination in 1914 sparked the beginning of the First World War.

The community is invited to join UBC Okanagan professor Emeritus Maury Williams for a historical presentation on April 3. Williams will use photographs from Ferdinand’s 1893 visit to share the story of his journey.

This talk is organized by UBC Okanagan’s history and sociology department, in partnership with the Okanagan Regional Library. It will focus on Ferdinand analysis and impressions of life in the Okanagan.

The presentation is free and will take place April 3 at 6:45 p.m. at the Okanagan Regional Library on Ellis Street registration is required, at franzferdinandokanagan.eventbrite.ca

