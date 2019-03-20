UBC Okanagan students to weigh into pipeline debate

The Roger Watts Debate will be held March 27 in Kelowna

The public is invited to watch UBC Okanagan’s top student debaters tackle what may be the most controversial issue in Canada today — pipelines.

At the Roger Watts Debate: Be It Resolved That Canada Needs More Pipelines, Carl Hodge, a UBCO political science professor says the topic was easy to choose as it’s on the minds of most Canadians, according to UBCO in a news release.

“Almost everybody feels strongly in one way or another about the issue,” says Hodge. “It involves everything. It involves environmental issues, it involves the importance of oil and gas to the Canadian economy and it involves interprovincial and federal-provincial relations.”

READ MORE: Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won’t reject pipelines without cause

READ MORE: B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Student debaters will be judged by a panel of community judges and a $1,000 prize will be awarded for first place, with $500 for the runners-up.

The debates are named after the late Roger Watts, a respected member of the Okanagan’s legal community, a skilled orator and strong advocate, the release said.

This event takes place March 27, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. It is free to the public and supported by donors and community sponsors.

For more information and to register visit rogerwattsdebate2019.eventbrite.ca.

READ MORE: Canada has enough pipelines to get the moon

READ MORE: Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
40 records broken across B.C. as hot streak continues
Next story
Beloved Okanagan-Skaha school district champion dies

Just Posted

Dairy farmers wary of federal effort to help industry

Concerns raised over vague details, funding access and impacts on growth

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The new season is bringing warm weather across the region

Video gives Shuswap sport a national audience

Views of the Salmon Arm and Larch Hills take centre stage in skiing showcase

Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna

All proceeds go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Research Initiative.

Stampeders to rock and roll on Shuswap Lake

Waterway and Twin Anchors houseboat companies host May long weekend concert

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Kelowna Women’s Shelter Thrift Store broken into

Kelowna RCMP say that an undisclosed amount of cash and clothing was stolen

Free app launches to help immigrants, refugees as they settle in B.C.

Mobile app Arrival Advisor was developed by Vancouver-based non-profit PeaceGeeks

Catch-up immunization aims to stamp out B.C. measles resurgence

Vaccination records to be checked at B.C. schools next fall

Four skiers caught in avalanche in Glacier National Park Sunday

No one was buried but one was transferred to hospital

Column: Clearing the waters on muddy tasting fish

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Bodies of two missing teens recovered in reservoir along Kootenay river

Volkswagen Beetle drove off the road down a steep embankment and into the Pend d’Oreille River Sunday

Visitors spend $4.5M during Penticton Peach Festival

Two-thirds of attendees were from out of town, spending $325 per person during the annual festival

International Macaron Day: Buy a treat, support the KGH Foundation

Tasty treats can be purchased around Kelowna, March 20

Most Read