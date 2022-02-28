(File photo)

Assault on UBCO security guard now a homicide

No students were said to be involved

What was being treated as an assault on a UBCO security guard is now being treated as a homicide.

On Feb. 26, just before 6 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to an assault call in the University Centre Building (UNC) on the University of British Columbia Okanagan campus. The victim, a 24-year old woman working as a security guard, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The woman has since succumbed to her injuries, with the case now being treated as a homicide.

The attacker was identified shortly after the incident, and was apprehended under the Mental Health Act. He remains in hospital and faces possible murder charges.

A press release from Kelowna RCMP indicated that the suspect was an employee of the university at the time of the attack. A statement from UBCO spokespeople said that the incident appeared to be an isolated attack, and that no students were involved.

The UNC building reopened the following day around 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating assault at University of British Columbia Okanagan

READ MORE: Parents look to fundraise for new playground at Lakeside School

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMPUBC

Previous story
Okanagan College Inspired for its future
Next story
Assault on UBCO security guard now a homicide

Just Posted

Maria Scheidegger captures a moment with grandson Issac Scheidegger in their new bright yellow toques before heading out with team Sophia Sisters from the downtown SASCU branch for Salmon Arm’s Coldest Night of the Year on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Warm-hearted Salmon Arm walkers unite for Coldest Night of the Year

Salmon Arm foreshore trail user Marcia Woods checks out a nearby ridge of fractured frozen ice on Shuswap Lake on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (John G. Woods photo)
Raised ridge of broken ice forms near shore in Salmon Arm

In a presentation to the School District 83 board of trustees, Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area F director Jay Simpson said students can be on a school bus for up to four hours on school days riding between North Shuswap communities and Salmon Arm. (File photo)
CSRD directors champion Sorrento high school, fail to persuade SD83 board on working group

(File photo)
Assault on UBCO security guard now a homicide