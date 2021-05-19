(UBCO’s Airborne Disease Transmission Research Cluster)

(UBCO’s Airborne Disease Transmission Research Cluster)

UBCO research team working to contain airborne disease transmission

The team brings in researchers and students from different disciplines

UBC Okanagan researchers are currently at the forefront of studying airborne disease transmission and developing technologies and equipment to keep people safe indoors.

The Airborne Disease Transmission Research Cluster is an interdisciplinary group of researchers led by associate professors Jonathan Little and Sunny Li. Little heads the health aspects of the group while Li is responsible for engineering.

“This research is a collaboration between myself, a health researcher, but primarily the brains behind the operation are the engineers who study fluid dynamics and how things flow in the air,” said Little.

“Obviously, right now, we’re in a situation where airborne disease transmission is on the top of many people’s minds. The research centre was really to bring together an interdisciplinary team to address this problem.”

But just how are they researching airborne particles and disease transmission when everyone is apart?

The group installed mannequin heads in a classroom to simulate mouth and nose structures, installing nebulizers that imitate breathing. Different kinds of fluids and solutions with DNA-coated microspheres are put in the nebulizers to simulate different kinds of diseases.

An air droplet counter then measures how big the particles are, how many there are in the room, and how they are moving.

Li’s team then visualizes the results to show what the particles are doing — if they’re floating around or sticking to a surface — and how they’re moving in the room.

The goal of the entire research cluster is to keep health care workers and other members of the public safe in a variety of settings.

The team is also hoping to develop technologies and equipment that will help address disease transmission. Little said they are working with industry partners to make their ideas into reality, collaborating with health care providers including Interior Health and Care Dental Centre, industry specialists like Delta-T consultants and CareHealth Meditech.

“We can see that many industries and companies responded to the pandemic and develop products and put them to market quickly,” Li said.

“But do these devices offer the best protection? I don’t think so. So to make those improvements on these products, that’s what we’re doing here and that’s how we’re contributing to our Kelowna community.”

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate falls to 411 cases Tuesday

READ MORE: Masks now required at all times inside B.C. gyms, including during workouts

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Alaska cruise ticket sales resumption raises tourism hopes
Next story
‘Just carnage’: Bears break-in and massacre chickens in South Okanagan

Just Posted

School District 83 trustees will host a special meeting to discuss the school district’s Long Range Facilities Plan on May 26. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school board facilities plan meeting rescheduled

Trustees to discuss Long Range Facilities Plan, Salmon Arm schools

A man wanted in relation to a fatal stabbing in Calgary turned himself in at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man wanted in Calgary homicide

Suspect believed involved in fatal stabbing

This is the City of Salmon Arm’s map of paving projects to be tackled during 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm ready with map and money for city’s paving program

Twelve areas listed for improvements, approximately $1.4 million allocated

At its May 12 meeting, the District of Sicamous development and planning committee offered comment on a proposed subdivision of the Paradise Motel property on Main Street. (District of Sicamous graphic)
Sicamous hotelier seeks subdivision of Main Street property

Airbnb concerns raised at district development and planning committee

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP. (File photo)
Anticipating busy summer, Sicamous RCMP taking ‘realistic’ approach to COVID-19 restrictions

Enforcing physical distancing on beaches reminds sergeant of scene from Jaws

City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh fundraised for the playground. (Zach Roman/ Black Press Media) City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh fundraised for the playground. (Zach Roman/ Black Press Media)
New playground allows for child development at Kelowna’s Starbright

City councillor Mohini Singh and City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk raised $80,000 for the playground

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on May 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the store owner offered to buy her lunch

Soumia Bentefrit holds up a sign that reads “Palestine Lives Matter” during a solidarity march and rally for Palestinians that was hosted in Kelowna on May 15. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna residents host solidarity rally for Palestine

Demonstrators condemned the violence against Palestinians and called on the federal government to stop selling weapons to Israel.

An e-scooter and a car bumper make for a narrow passthrough on a sidewalk out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on Wednesday, April 28. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press)
E-scooters ready to roll in Vernon

Final bylaw changes in place to allow personal use and for companies to operate a rental program

Seger Nelson dancers McKeely Borger and Val Chou in taqəš. (Contributed)
Vernon-raised choreographer to close out Kelowna Ballet’s digital season

Season finale a dedicated night of dance honouring frontline health-care workers

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

(Facebook/BCSPCA)
Abandoned Shuswap chihuahua facing emergency surgery

Dog found with severe oral disease, BC SPCA raising funds for needed dental work

Chance Marko, 25, was charged with break and enter and commit after breaking into a Granby Avenue home in Penticton May 18, 2021. (File photo)
Late-night intruder allegedly brandishing a knife chased from Penticton home

Chance Marko, 25, arrested, charged and released with a promise to appear

Court heard the man began abusing his first victim when she was less than 10 years old, in the late 1970’s. File photo
Elderly Princeton man jailed for child sex crimes

Offender pleaded guilty, but claims to have no memory of the abuse

Most Read